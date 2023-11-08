Clear Lake school district voters split on PPEL vote questions; elect Bauman, Moeller, Allen to school board

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake Community School District voters approved one of two public measure questions on the ballot dealing with the school district’s Physical Plant and Equipment Levy.

Voters approved upping the PPEL levy from 67-and-a-half cents to $1.34 per $1000 taxable valuation for the remainder of the currently existing PPEL that ends at the end of June 2025.

Voters though turned down extending the levy beyond June 2025 with 519 voting no and 477 voting yes.

Clear Lake superintendent Doug Gee says while he’s happy with the voters allowing the flexibility to raise the PPEL levy, the school district will bring back to voters in the future the decision to extend the PPEL in the future.

== There will be one incumbent joined by two newcomers to the Clear Lake School Board. Abby Bauman won her first term on the board with 689 votes. Incumbent Michael Moeller had 675 votes while Talitha Allen won the third seat available with 598 ballots. Andrew Young finished fourth with 442 votes.