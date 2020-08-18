Clear Lake School Board to meet in special session tonight about wellness center
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake School Board meets tonight in a special session to approve two items related to the construction of the 81,000 square foot wellness center voters approved back in the spring.
The board will consider awarding a construction bid for the project, estimated at $10.5 million. The board will also consider entering into a 28E intergovernmental agreement with the City of Clear Lake regarding the operations of the facility.
A draft of the agreement says the school district will own the center, which is to be constructed on the land south of the high school gymnasium, while the city will be responsible for the furniture, fixtures and equipment in the project. The district will have priority use of all components of the building except for the elevated track, fitness workout area, and indoor playground, which are components financed by the city. The city will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the wellness center.
The board meets tonight at 5:30 in the media center at the middle school building.