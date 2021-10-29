Clear Lake School Board candidates talk about challenges for the district at candidate forum (VIDEO)
Candidates Greg Southgate, Chyrl Bergvig, Tony Brownless
CLEAR LAKE — The three candidates running for two positions on the Clear Lake School Board answered several questions last night at a candidate forum held at City Hall. Chyrl Bergvig and Tony Brownlee are running for another term, but they are being challenged by Greg Southgate.
The candidates were asked what they view the biggest obstacle being in the future for the school district.
Bergvig says it’s working on providing an education for all students, having the curriculum meet that, and having enough staff to accommodate. “We have teachers in certain grade levels, and they are in charge of those students, but we also have teams, like the second grade team and the third grade team, and those teams need to work together, talk about what for example their math lesson was or their math test was. So I really think that education is the biggest stumbling block…it’s not really a stumbling block, but it’s something that we have to continue to grow, build on, and have our eyes and ears open.”
Brownlee says he wants to find ways to continue to grow enrollment numbers. “Most school districts in the state of Iowa are shrinking. I don’t want Clear Lake to shrink. That’s really what motivates me. We’re going to win. We are going to build a district that families are attracted to, students are attracted to, teachers are attracted to, because that’s what is going to keep Clear Lake thriving.”
Southgate says he questions the “Professional Learning Community” process that is being used in the district. “I’m sure the PLC process has some very good points, the collaboration, the working in the teams, but from what I’m hearing, it’s stretching our teachers too thin. I’m not sure that we need to be going solely down the solution tree route. I think we need to take the concept and adapt that to how it can really help Clear Lake schools. It’s not going to be the same at the middle school, it’s not going to be the same at the high school, and I’m not sure it’s going to be the same at the elementary school.”
Last night’s forum, which was sponsored by the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce and the Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter, can be seen in its entirety below