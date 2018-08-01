Clear Lake Sanitary District trustee terms reduced from six to four years
By KGLO News
|
Aug 1, 2018 @ 12:00 PM

CLEAR LAKE — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors has approved changing the length of the terms served by Clear Lake Sanitary District board members from six years to four.

County Human Resources Manager Tom Meyer says the Sanitary District board submitted a request for the change at their April 24th meeting. “They just wanted to change the trustee term from six to four years. I think that six year term is longer than some people want to serve, and maybe this will help them get more candidates for those positions.”

Meyer says state law mandates the county supervisors make the change in term limits for those positions. “The Iowa Code provides this board has the authority to change that without any voter approval needed, so it lies with you to change that, that was their request.”

The sanitary district serves Clear Lake and Ventura residents as well as those residents situated on the south side of the lake in the unincorporated area.

