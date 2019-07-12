Clear Lake police identify hit-and-run driver, investigation continues
By KGLO News
|
Jul 12, 2019 @ 10:53 AM

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake Police Department says their investigation continues into a hit-and-run accident that they were asking for the public’s help in identifying a possible suspect.

The Police Department on Wednesday posted on social media about the hit-and-run that happened in the Surf Ballroom parking lot on the evening of July 4th, with video of the incident.

Police Chief Pete Roth says after they received several tips, they were able to identify the driver of the vehicle. Roth says they appreciate the public’s assistance in the matter.

He says the driver’s name is being withheld at this time pending any charges being filed.

 

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Iowa reports 1st confirmed 2019 human West Nile virus case 19 presidential candidates to appear at series of Iowa forums next week Iowans with disabilities urged to make their votes count Arrest made after assault at Grafton Community Center Parts of Iowa will have to wait to see the sweet corn crop come in Osage students score high in computer science