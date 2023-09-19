Clear Lake Police Department mourns Algona officer’s killing, wife was former CLPD dispatcher

CLEAR LAKE — Funeral services for fallen Algona police officer Kevin Cram will be held tomorrow.

He graduated from Corwith-Wesley-LuVerne High School in 2008 and was part of the Algona Police Reserves following high school. Cram was employed by the Nora Springs Police Department from 2013-to-2015 before returning to Algona in June 2015.

Clear Lake’s interim police chief Mike Colby told the City Council at Monday night’s meeting that his department is mourning Cram’s loss as a fellow officer, as well as that his wife was a former dispatcher with the Clear Lake Police Department. “We had a personal relationship with Kevin, his wife used to work for the city. Kevin as well as a go-getter. He had many investigations that we collaborated with back-and-forth between Clear Lake and Algona. As you know, north Iowa is a tight-knit community and people that live in Clear Lake and Algona often travel back-and-forth together, and through the communities, there’s investigations that have crossed many boundaries there too. I just wanted to read that short statement and give you an update on the events of the last week and how it affected the police department there.”

Colby thanked Cram for his service. “I just wanted to publicly thank Kevin and his family for what Kevin has done, his sacrifice, and to let them know officially on the record here that their loss will not be forgotten. I just wanted to let you know that we’ve been impacted by that. Our officers have stepped up as well as city staff to support them, and our law enforcement community in north Iowa here.”

A public visitation will be held this afternoon from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Ed and Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center in Algona. The funeral will be held at 10:30 Wednesday morning at the Algona High School gymnasium. The family is asking for privacy at this time.