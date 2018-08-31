Clear Lake police credit social media post leading to arrest in jet ski theft case

Red truck that was shown as part of the Clear Lake Police Department's social media post on the jet ski theft

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake police have arrested two people after a jet ski and trailer were stolen earlier this week.

24-year-old Jordan Currier of Forest City and 37-year-old Kristofer Voigt of Mason City have been charged with second-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.

The jet ski and trailer were stolen from a business parking lot along US Highway 18 on Monday. Police posted images on social media that they believed to be of one of the suspects and a red truck, asking the public for help in making identification.

Police Chief Pete Roth says with the social media posting getting 200 shares within hours of its posting, it helped them quickly identify the individuals involved.