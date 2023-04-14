Clear Lake police chief leaving to be new police chief in Windsor Heights

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake’s police chief is leaving for a new job in the Des Moines metro area.

Pete Roth was hired in July 2015 by the Clear Lake City Council and began his duties the next month, succeeding Greg Peterson who retired in April 2014 and former interim police chief Rex McChesney, who passed away in December 2015.

Roth has accepted a tentative offer from the City of Windsor Heights to be their next police chief. The Windsor Heights City Council at their meeting this coming Monday night will consider a resolution approving their mayor’s appointment of Roth to be the community’s new police chief.

Prior to coming to Clear Lake, Roth had served in the University of Iowa’s public safety division since 2008. Prior to that, he had been with the Clive Police Department for 10 years.