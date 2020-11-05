Clear Lake nurse anesthetist placed on probation after inappropriate relationship with patient
CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake nurse anesthetist has had his license to practice placed on probation after being found to have an inappropriate relationship with a patient under his care.
Two licenses for 44-year-old Dean Heideman have been placed on the probationary status for two years under an order published on Wednesday on the Iowa Board of Nursing’s website. The order states that Heideman established care for a patient in an unnamed clinic in January 2019 and then engaged in a relationship with that patient that included sexual contact on more than one occasion in 2019.
In addition to probation, Heideman must report to a case manager and get that person’s approval for anyplace he works.
Heideman must also notify his current employer of his status and that employer must file a monthly report describing Heideman’s activities, level of competence and ability to interact in a professional manner with patients and co-workers.