Clear Lake moves forward on pickleball court construction project

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake’s City Council this week approved a professional services agreement for the proposed construction of pickleball courts across from Clear Lake High School. The city in cooperation with the Clear Lake Community School District plans to repurpose the existing basketball courts located on North 20th Street next to the municipal tennis courts.

City Administrator Scott Flory says the dilapidated basketball area would be replaced with pickleball courts and a new basketball area. “West of the existing tennis courts, we would repurpose the existing basketball courts there, that would be repurposed into six pickleball courts, and then just west of that would be the location, construction of a new basketball court that we would build in cooperation with the school district.”

Flory says he’s pleased to see another joint project taking place with multiple partners involved. “This is a project that we are working on in cooperation with the school district, they own the property of course. The county is actually also a contributor financially to the project, and also the local pickleball club continues their private fundraising efforts. They’ve secured funding through donations and grants that they will also contribute to this overall project.”

The council approved the professional services agreement with Veenstra & Kimm of Mason City, with the cost of services for planning, design and bidding not to exceed $14,250, and for construction related services $6500.