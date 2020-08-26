Clear Lake mayor says sales tax projections for fiscal year good despite pandemic, cancelled summer events
CLEAR LAKE — The summer season is winding down at Clear Lake, and the town’s mayor says despite a number of events being cancelled this summer, projections on tax-based revenue appear to be good for the community.
Nelson Crabb says he’s been watching the different types of license plates that have been in the downtown area this summer, and the sales tax revenue projections just in from the Iowa Department of Revenue show some promising things. “Fiscal Year 2020 we received $1.45 million in sales tax. As we made this budget up and had it certified in the first part of March, we had estimated that this year would be down some, so we had $1.35 million. We just got this projection the other day for Fiscal Year 2021 which we are presently in now as you run from July 1st through June 30th. They’re projecting $1.45 million again this year, so that’s over $100,000 over what we had budgeted.”
Crabb says those out-of-town and out-of-state license plates he sees in and around the downtown area are contributing to the local economy. “If you see cars with different license plates, well that’s people obviously that have come in from the outside, and if they are on Main Street, you assume, rightly so, that they are in and out of those stores and probably purchasing things. So that has all added to this, and the fact that we’re in a pandemic and we’re still at the projection of $1.45 million for Fiscal Year ‘21, that’s fantastic, it really is.”
