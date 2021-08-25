Clear Lake Mayor Crabb, Second Ward councilman Smith announce re-election bids
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake’s mayor has announced he’s running for re-election.
Nelson Crabb has been the community’s mayor since 2006. “It’s been so far one of the honors of my lifetime to be the mayor here at Clear Lake, and I’m quite grateful for the opportunity to be able to run for re-election this fall. I always try to look to the future. I know we live in the present and we kind of learn from things you’ve done in the past, but it’s great looking down the road, especially for this particular community.”
Crabb says there are a number of issues the city will have to address in the next four years, including housing and infrastructure. “Housing opportunities, of course that’s almost nationwide anymore, it certainly is in the Midwest, and certainly is in north-central Iowa. Maintenance and continued improvements of the city infrastructure. You’ve got to have that. I don’t care where you are. You continually need to be able to do that and you hope your community has enough financing to be able to do that, and we are lucky in that respect.”
Crabb says continued economic development, especially on the community’s east side, will also keep Clear Lake moving in the right direction. “Development opportunities out there, in particular Courtway Park in that I-35 subdivision that we have. I think throughout the next few years, that’s going to grow even more.”
Crabb made his announcement for re-election on the "Ask the Mayor" program earlier today on AM-1300 KGLO.
Also announcing his re-election bid today is Second Ward councilman Bennett Smith who is finishing his first term on the council. At-large councilman Dana Brant announced earlier this month that he also would be seeking another term.