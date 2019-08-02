Clear Lake, Mason City chamber staffers become Certified Professional Guides
CLEAR LAKE — A pair of local Chamber of Commerce staff members have recently earned the recognition of becoming a Certified Professional Guide.
Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce director of tourism Libbey Hohn and Mason City Chamber of Commerce membership director Colleen Frein recently completed the Professional Guide Training and Certification program, the first of its kind in Iowa.
It’s specifically designed by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Community Development Specialists for staff and volunteers who deliver interpretive programs or lead guided community tours to the public.
Certification candidates must complete a training workshop, which combines theoretical foundations of the profession with practical skills in delivering quality experiences to visitors.
The final certification process is conducted at each individual’s place of work, directly applying professional guide practices most appropriate for each community or attraction, and improving visitor experiences across Iowa.