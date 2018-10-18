Clear Lake man to serve at least three years in Idaho prison on sexual assault charge

BOISE, IDAHO — It’s at least three years in prison for a Clear Lake man accused of sexually assaulting a child in Idaho.

58-year-old Scott Ruby was originally charged with lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16 back in February, a charge that in Idaho carries a life sentence. That’s after authorities accused Ruby of lewd and lascivious conduct with a seven-year-old child between January 27th and February 21st in Ada County Idaho.

As part of a plea agreement with Ada County prosecutors, Ruby pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16, with prosecutors recommending that Ruby be sentenced to less than the maximum sentence. Prosecutors also dropped seven counts of violating a no-contact order as part of the plea agreement.

Ruby was sentenced to serve not less than three and not more than 12 years in prison.