Clear Lake man sentenced to prison for child sexual abuse
CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man who pleaded guilty to two sexual abuse charges has been sentenced to ten years in prison.
80-year-old Gary Davison was arrested last May and charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse. Court records state that between October 2017 and October 2020 that Davison allegedly committed several acts of sexual abuse against a child between the ages of nine and 13.
Back in August, Davison was found to not be competent to stand trial and was sent to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center to restore his competency. Davison was found competent to stand trial in March and pleaded guilty in April to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse.
District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt recently sentenced Davison to two, ten year prison sentences, which will be served at the same time.