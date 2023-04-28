KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Clear Lake man sentenced to nine months in federal prison for stealing fentanyl

April 28, 2023 10:48AM CDT
CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man has been sentenced to nine months in federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing fentanyl from elderly patients.

27-year-old Ryan Thornton pleaded guilty in November in US District Court for the Northern District of Iowa to one count of acquiring fentanyl by misrepresentation, fraud, deception and subterfuge.

In a plea agreement, Thornton admits that while serving as a nurse in February and March of 2021, he diverted liquid fentanyl that was supposed to be dispensed to patients for his own personal use by removing it from the patients’ IV pumps with a syringe.

Thornton must also serve one year of supervised release after his prison term.

