Clear Lake man sentenced to 30 years on sexual abuse charges

Sep 3, 2020 @ 10:40am

CLEAR LAKE — After facing a potential life prison term, a Clear Lake man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison on sexual abuse charges.

40-year-old Edric Morris was arrested on February 14th on one count of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of lascivious acts with a child. Authorities at the time said both charges were Class A felonies since both were second or subsequent violations. The charges stemmed from a complaint received in late January of this year involving a child under the age of 14. Morris had previously been convicted of lascivious acts with a child in Cerro Gordo County in 2012.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Morris in July filed an Alford plea to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of lascivious acts with a child, all Class C felonies.

District Judge Rustin Davenport this week sentenced Morris to the maximum ten years in prison on each charge. He also levied a $1000 fine per charge, with all the fines being suspended.

