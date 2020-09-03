Clear Lake man sentenced to 30 years on sexual abuse charges
CLEAR LAKE — After facing a potential life prison term, a Clear Lake man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison on sexual abuse charges.
40-year-old Edric Morris was arrested on February 14th on one count of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of lascivious acts with a child. Authorities at the time said both charges were Class A felonies since both were second or subsequent violations. The charges stemmed from a complaint received in late January of this year involving a child under the age of 14. Morris had previously been convicted of lascivious acts with a child in Cerro Gordo County in 2012.
As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Morris in July filed an Alford plea to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of lascivious acts with a child, all Class C felonies.
District Judge Rustin Davenport this week sentenced Morris to the maximum ten years in prison on each charge. He also levied a $1000 fine per charge, with all the fines being suspended.