Clear Lake man pleads not guilty to several burglaries

Mar 31, 2021 @ 10:57am

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man facing 60 years in prison for multiple burglaries earlier this year has pleaded not guilty.

54-year-old Richard Sigler is accused of committing numerous burglaries in the Clear Lake area between late January and early February. Sigler was finally caught during an attempt to break into an attached garage of a residence. Sigler allegedly hit two people in the head with a screwdriver in an attempt to flee the scene.

Sigler was charged with: ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony; second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; as well as three counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of assault while participating in a felony, all Class D felonies.

Sigler has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to be tried on May 25th in Cerro Gordo County District Court. 

