Clear Lake man pleads not guilty to kidnapping charge
CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man accused of kidnapping a woman in mid-December has pleaded not guilty.
31-year-old Thyago Miranda was arrested after a December 19th incident where he is accused of forcing a woman into his vehicle while in the city parking lot at 1st Avenue South and South 3rd Street. Miranda is accused of slamming the woman against the side of the car after she attempted to leave and then forced her back into the vehicle.
Miranda then allegedly took the woman to rural Worth County, took her cell phone and then left her in 20-degree weather.
Miranda was charged with third-degree kidnapping, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison. He filed a written plea of not guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Tuesday. Court records at last check did not indicate a trial start date.