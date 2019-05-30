Clear Lake man pleads not guilty to burglary

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man charged with burglarizing a home has pleaded not guilty.

27-year-old Aaron Pankratz was charged with second-degree burglary after being accused of forcing his way into a home in the 600 block of South 8th Street in Clear Lake on May 4th, where he allegedly assaulted two of the residents as they came out of a second-floor bedroom.

Online court records show he filed a written plea of not guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Tuesday. No trial date was listed. Second-degree burglary is a Class C felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Pankratz continues to be held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 cash-only bond.