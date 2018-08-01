Clear Lake man pleads not guilty to abducting, robbing couple in Mason City

MASON CITY — A Clear Lake man has pleaded not guilty to abducting a couple and robbing them last month.

The Mason City Police Department says a man and woman were at the Yesway convenience store at the intersection of 12th and North Carolina in the early morning hours of July 2nd when two men got into their car and told them to follow another vehicle driven by a third male suspect.

The victims drove to a parking lot a couple of blocks away and were told to get out of the car. Once they got out, the suspects took property out of their vehicle and also took the victims’ phones and wallet, then drove away.

After a search warrant was executed at a home in the 1400 block of North Hampshire where the stolen property was allegedly found, 28-year-old Harold Stinnett Junior was arrested on July 3rd and charged with first-degree theft. He filed a written plea of not guilty on Monday in Cerro Gordo County District Court, with his trial scheduled to start on October 16th.

A second man, 27-year-old Felix Arp, was arrested on July 13th and also charged with first-degree theft. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for August 7th.