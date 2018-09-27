Clear Lake man pleads guilty to child sexual abuse charge in Idaho

BOISE, IDAHO — A Clear Lake man has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors after being accused of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old child in Idaho.

58-year-old Scott Ruby was initially charged with one count of felony lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16 back in February. Ruby was accused of committing a “lewd and lascivious act on the body” of a seven-year-old between January 27th and February 21st in Ada County.

Ruby was arrested on February 23rd and was indicted by a grand jury on April 10th with three counts of felony lewd conduct with a minor. Ruby was also charged in June with seven no-contact order violations from March through May. Ruby remains jailed on a total of $751,000 bond in the Ada County Jail in Boise.

According to court documents, Ruby pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, sexual abuse of a child under 16. That charge carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, compared to the possible life sentence he would have faced. Ruby is scheduled to be sentenced on October 15th.