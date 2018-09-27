Clear Lake man pleads guilty to child sexual abuse charge in Idaho
By KGLO News
|
Sep 27, 2018 @ 6:41 AM

BOISE, IDAHO — A Clear Lake man has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors after being accused of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old child in Idaho.

58-year-old Scott Ruby was initially charged with one count of felony lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16 back in February. Ruby was accused of committing a “lewd and lascivious act on the body” of a seven-year-old between January 27th and February 21st in Ada County.

Ruby was arrested on February 23rd and was indicted by a grand jury on April 10th with three counts of felony lewd conduct with a minor. Ruby was also charged in June with seven no-contact order violations from March through May. Ruby remains jailed on a total of $751,000 bond in the Ada County Jail in Boise.

According to court documents, Ruby pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, sexual abuse of a child under 16. That charge carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, compared to the possible life sentence he would have faced. Ruby is scheduled to be sentenced on October 15th.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Grassley laments lack of civility, vile threats toward witnesses in today’s hearing Iowa taking ‘steps’ on two officials who kept misconduct quiet Mason City man’s attempted murder trial delayed to December Mason City man to serve 90 days in jail on attempted sexual abuse charge Groups ask Iowa judge to rule against heartbeat abortion law Butler County receives state disaster proclamation after storms earlier this month