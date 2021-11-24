Clear Lake man pleads guilty in baseball bat attack case
GARNER — A north-central Iowa man accused of being involved in a baseball bat assault of a man in Garner earlier this year has pleaded guilty in the case.
21-year-old Justin Wellik of Clear Lake and 20-year-old Kendrick Dyslin of Forest City were accused of attacking a man on May 10th, with a criminal complaint stating that the men went to confront a man about a Clear Lake burglary, jumped out of a car while wearing masks and assaulted the man. The victim stated to authorities that one of the men was punching him while the other attacked him with a baseball bat.
Wellik originally had pleaded not guilty to charges of going armed with intent and willful injury causing bodily injury. As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Wellik recently pleaded guilty to assault with the intent to inflict serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor. The agreement states that prosecutors will recommend a deferred judgement in the case when he’s sentenced on January 14th.
Dyslin pleaded guilty last month to one count of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. District Associate Judge Karen Salic ordered that he be placed on two years probation, as well as ordered him to pay an $855 civil penalty and restitution to the victim. If Dyslin successfully completes his probation and payment obligations, the charge will be stricken from his record.