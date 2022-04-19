Clear Lake man originally charged with kidnapping pleads guilty to lesser charge, sentenced to jail time
CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man charged with kidnapping but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge has been sentenced to jail time.
31-year-old Thyago Miranda was arrested after a December 19th incident where he was accused of forcing a woman into his vehicle while in the city parking lot at 1st Avenue South and South 3rd Street. Miranda was accused of slamming the woman against the side of the car after she attempted to leave and then forced her back into the vehicle. Miranda then allegedly took the woman to rural Worth County, took her cell phone and then left her in 20-degree weather.
Miranda was charged with third-degree kidnapping, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison, and pleaded not guilty to the charge. Last month he pleaded guilty to an amended charge of domestic abuse assault causing mental distress, a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.
District Judge James Drew recently sentenced Miranda to a total of 179 days in jail with all but 105 days suspended. He was also placed on one year probation.