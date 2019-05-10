Clear Lake man jailed on burglary charge

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man has been charged with burglary after an incident this past weekend.

27-year-old Aaron Pankratz has been charged with second-degree burglary. He’s accused of forcing his way into a home in the 600 block of South 8th Street in Clear Lake on Saturday morning, where he allegedly assaulted two of the residents as they came out of a second-floor bedroom.

Pankratz was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Wednesday where he’s being held on $10,000 cash-only bond. He’s due in court for his preliminary hearing on May 17th. Second-degree burglary is a Class C felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.