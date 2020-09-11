Clear Lake man jailed after threatening female police officer
CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man has been arrested after threatening a female police officer.
43-year-old Scott Thelke is accused of being involved in an incident on Monday at a Clear Lake restaurant and bar. Court documents state that a Clear Lake police officer was dispatched to the establishment where Thelke was being drunk and disorderly.
As the officer attempted to arrest him, Thelke is accused of spitting on the officer, threatening to kill her with a chainsaw and slash her tires, and telling her he would hunt her down and rape her and record the assault.
Thelke was charged with first-degree harassment, assault on persons in certain occupations, public intoxication and a parole violation.
He remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $1000 bond.