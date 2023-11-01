Clear Lake man indicted on federal meth delivery charge

CLEAR LAKE — State-level drug charges against a Clear Lake man have been dismissed after being federally indicted in the case.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says on the evening of August 29th, they along with the Clear Lake Police Department arrested 55-year-old Andrew Snyder at the intersection of South Shore Drive and Main Avenue in Clear Lake.

Snyder was charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver over five grams and less than five kilograms, a Class B felony; failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class D felony, as well as driving while suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Snyder recently was indicted on a federal charge of delivering methamphetamine, with his next court appearance having not been set. Due to the federal indictment, the Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office recently made a motion to dismiss the state-level case, with that motion being accepted last week.