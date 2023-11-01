KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Clear Lake man indicted on federal meth delivery charge

November 1, 2023 11:54AM CDT
Share
Clear Lake man indicted on federal meth delivery charge

CLEAR LAKE — State-level drug charges against a Clear Lake man have been dismissed after being federally indicted in the case.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says on the evening of August 29th, they along with the Clear Lake Police Department arrested 55-year-old Andrew Snyder at the intersection of South Shore Drive and Main Avenue in Clear Lake.

Snyder was charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver over five grams and less than five kilograms, a Class B felony; failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class D felony, as well as driving while suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Snyder recently was indicted on a federal charge of delivering methamphetamine, with his next court appearance having not been set. Due to the federal indictment, the Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office recently made a motion to dismiss the state-level case, with that motion being accepted last week. 

For the latest

Trending

1

Plymouth woman's child endangerment resulting in death trial scheduled for November delayed
2

Michigan man arrested after high-speed chase in north-central Iowa sentenced to six years on federal gun possession charge
3

Mason City Library closed until Monday after erroneous report about threat to library employee
4

State legislator continues press for national convention to change US constitution
5

Suspended sentence for Mason City man who entered Alford plea to meth possession