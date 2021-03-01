      Weather Alert

Clear Lake man given suspended sentence for burglary

Mar 1, 2021 @ 10:55am

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man has been given a suspended sentence after pleading guilty in a burglary case.

32-year-old David Powell and 41-year-old Jessica Geitzenauer were taken into custody on October 4th after being accused of a September 25th burglary of a Clear Lake residence where they allegedly kicked in the door of a residence and stole a number of items, including a television.

Both were charged with third-degree burglary, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, and fifth-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Powell pleaded guilty to the charges back in November and was sentenced this past week to a five-year suspended prison term and placed on two years probation.

Geitzenauer pleaded guilty to the charges in January as part of a plea agreement and was given a deferred judgment and was sentenced to five years probation.

For the latest

Trending
Mason City man accused of losing meth baggie in donut rack at Clear Lake convenience store pleads not guilty
Two new COVID-19-related deaths reported in north-central Iowa
Two-vehicle crash south of Rockwell kills Mason City man
Belmond man pleads guilty to vehicle theft, eluding Cerro Gordo County law enforcement
After email controversy, UI dental school dean stepping down in June