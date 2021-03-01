Clear Lake man given suspended sentence for burglary
CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man has been given a suspended sentence after pleading guilty in a burglary case.
32-year-old David Powell and 41-year-old Jessica Geitzenauer were taken into custody on October 4th after being accused of a September 25th burglary of a Clear Lake residence where they allegedly kicked in the door of a residence and stole a number of items, including a television.
Both were charged with third-degree burglary, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, and fifth-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Powell pleaded guilty to the charges back in November and was sentenced this past week to a five-year suspended prison term and placed on two years probation.
Geitzenauer pleaded guilty to the charges in January as part of a plea agreement and was given a deferred judgment and was sentenced to five years probation.