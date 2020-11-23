      Weather Alert

Clear Lake man gets year in jail after pleading guilty to threatening police officer

Nov 23, 2020 @ 10:58am

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man accused of threatening a female police officer has been sentenced to a year in jail.

43-year-old Scott Thelke was accused of being involved in an incident on September 7th at a Clear Lake restaurant and bar. Court documents state that a Clear Lake police officer was dispatched to the establishment where Thelke was being drunk and disorderly.

As the officer attempted to arrest him, Thelke is accused of spitting on the officer, threatening to kill her with a chainsaw and slash her tires, and telling her he would hunt her down and rape her and record the assault.

Thelke recently pleaded guilty to first-degree harassment and assault on a peace officer. He was sentenced by Judge Karen Salic to 365 days in jail on each charge with the sentences to be served concurrently.

For the latest

Trending
Former Clear Lake city councilwoman remembered for her dedication to the community
Death at Cerro Gordo County Jail investigated
Community Health Center moving COVID test site
Mason City's city administrator says city services could be impacted if current COVID trends continue
Staffer at Iowa women’s prison has died ‘with Covid-19’