Clear Lake man gets year in jail after pleading guilty to threatening police officer
CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man accused of threatening a female police officer has been sentenced to a year in jail.
43-year-old Scott Thelke was accused of being involved in an incident on September 7th at a Clear Lake restaurant and bar. Court documents state that a Clear Lake police officer was dispatched to the establishment where Thelke was being drunk and disorderly.
As the officer attempted to arrest him, Thelke is accused of spitting on the officer, threatening to kill her with a chainsaw and slash her tires, and telling her he would hunt her down and rape her and record the assault.
Thelke recently pleaded guilty to first-degree harassment and assault on a peace officer. He was sentenced by Judge Karen Salic to 365 days in jail on each charge with the sentences to be served concurrently.