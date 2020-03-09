Clear Lake man facing life prison term on sexual abuse charges pleads not guilty
CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man facing the rest of his life in prison after being accused of sexual abuse has pleaded not guilty to charges.
40-year-old Edric Morris was arrested on February 14th on one count of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of lascivious acts with a child.
Authorities say both charges are Class A felonies since both are second or subsequent violations. The charges stem from a complaint received in late January of this year involving a child under the age of 14.
Morris filed a written plea of not guilty to the charges last week in Cerro Gordo County District Court, with his trial scheduled to start on May 5th.