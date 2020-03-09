      Breaking News
Statement from Governor Reynolds on three COVID-19 cases in Iowa

Clear Lake man facing life prison term on sexual abuse charges pleads not guilty

Mar 9, 2020 @ 5:29am

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man facing the rest of his life in prison after being accused of sexual abuse has pleaded not guilty to charges. 

40-year-old Edric Morris was arrested on February 14th on one count of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of lascivious acts with a child.

Authorities say both charges are Class A felonies since both are second or subsequent violations. The charges stem from a complaint received in late January of this year involving a child under the age of 14. 

Morris filed a written plea of not guilty to the charges last week in Cerro Gordo County District Court, with his trial scheduled to start on May 5th. 

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved