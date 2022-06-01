Clear Lake man enters plea agreement, pleads guilty to sexual abuse
CLEAR LAKE — A former Clear Lake man arrested for child sex crimes committed four years ago has pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.
65-year-old Saleem Abujobarah was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on March 17th after being arrested in Cook County Illinois for four counts of third-degree sexual abuse and two counts of indecent contact with a child. According to criminal complaints filed in August 2018, Abujobarah committed numerous sexual crimes against a child under the age of 14 during the 2018 calendar year while he was living in Clear Lake.
Abujobarah originally pleaded not guilty to the charges, but as part of a plea agreement finalized on Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court, Abujobarah pleaded guilty to two of the four third-degree sexual abuse counts as well as pleaded guilty to the two indecent contact charges.
According to court documents, the terms of the plea deal say prosecutors will recommend 10 year prison sentences on the sexual abuse charges that will run at the same time, but two year sentences for each of the indecent contact charges will run consecutively after the sexual abuse counts, for a total of 14 years in prison.
Abujobarah is scheduled to be sentenced on June 27th.