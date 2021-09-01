      Weather Alert

Clear Lake man charged with child endangerment, accused of punching son in face at residence

Sep 1, 2021 @ 11:09am

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man has been jailed on a child endangerment charge.

A criminal complaint states that on the morning of August 21st, 38-year-old Joseph Nichols was at his family’s residence while having a no-contact order against him. A minor son tried to remove Nichols from the residence due to the no-contact order with Nichols allegedly punching him with a closed fist in the left eye, causing a black eye and ongoing pain.

Nichols was charged with child endangerment causing bodily injury, a Class D felony, as well as two counts of contempt for violating a no contact order and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nichols was arrested on a warrant on Tuesday and is currently in the Cerro Gordo County Jail being held on $5000 bond.

