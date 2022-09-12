Clear Lake man charged with burglary, sexual abuse

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man is in jail after being arrested over the weekend on a sexual abuse charge.

37-year-old Johnathan Goerish has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse and first-degree burglary. Authorities say Goerish entered a residence on August 10th through a back door and forced a woman to have sex.

Goerish was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Friday night on $65,000 cash-only bond. No future court appearance has been scheduled at last check of court records.

First-degree burglary is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, while third-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.