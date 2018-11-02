Clear Lake man arrested again, this time on drug charges

MASON CITY — A Clear Lake man scheduled to go on trial later this month in an abduction and robbery case has now also been arrested on drug charges.

Authorities say they stopped 28-year-old Harold Stinnett in the area of 2nd and North Pennsylvania in Mason City shortly before 12:40 this morning after being observed driving without a license. Stinnett allegedly pulled over quickly and then fled on foot, and was apprehended a short time later about a block away.

Officers allegedly found multiple baggies of what appeared to be methamphetamine between the car and where Stinnett was arrested. Stinnett also had more than $1200 in cash on hand.

Stinnett according to online jail records has been charged with second-offense possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, conspiring with intent to manufacture or deliver meth, and driving while under suspension.

Stinnett is scheduled to stand trial on November 27th after being accused of abducting and robbing a couple near the YesWay store at 12th and North Carolina in Mason City on July 2nd. He also is scheduled to be arraigned next Tuesday after being charged on August 16th with eluding while participating in a felony.

Stinnett at last check was being detained in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.