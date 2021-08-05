Clear Lake man accused of writing bad checks to buy lottery tickets
VENTURA — A Clear Lake man has been charged with writing bad checks to buy lottery tickets.
A criminal complaint says 41-year-old Joey Allen on six different occasions wrote checks to the Ventura Mart in Ventura to buy over $950 worth of lottery tickets between July 18th and 19th. Allen allegedly knew that he was writing the checks while there was no money in his account to cover the purchases.
Allen has been charged with six counts of lottery ticket theft, with each of those charges being a Class D felony, as well as one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Allen continues to be held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $30,000 bond. He’s due in court for his preliminary hearing on August 13th.