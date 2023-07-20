Clear Lake man accused of sexual abuse, distributing drugs near a school

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man has been jailed on sexual abuse and distributing drugs near a school charges.

34-year-old Christian Vorland is accused of providing methamphetamine to someone under the age of 15 on three occasions between July and September 2022 and one other time in April of this year. He’s also accused of soliciting a juvenile female into committing prostitution in exchange for meth. Vorland is also accused of sexually abusing a victim between 14 and 15 years old five times between July 2022 and June of this year, and punching a victim in the face on June 8th of this year.

Court documents accuse Vorland of committing all the crimes at a home on 10th Avenue North that was within 1000 feet of school property.

Vorland is charged with four counts of distributing a drug near a school, each count a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison; five counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of pimping, each a Class C felony; and one count of assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor.

Vorland is due in court for his preliminary hearing on July 28th. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $200,000 cash-only bond.