Clear Lake man accused of kidnapping pleads guilty to a lesser charge

Apr 5, 2022 @ 11:25am

CLEAR LAKE — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Clear Lake man originally charged with kidnapping.

31-year-old Thyago Miranda was arrested after a December 19th incident where he is accused of forcing a woman into his vehicle while in the city parking lot at 1st Avenue South and South 3rd Street. Miranda is accused of slamming the woman against the side of the car after she attempted to leave and then forced her back into the vehicle. Miranda then allegedly took the woman to rural Worth County, took her cell phone and then left her in 20-degree weather.

Miranda was charged with third-degree kidnapping, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison, and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Court records show a formal plea change hearing has been set for April 18th in Cerro Gordo County and that Miranda has filed a written plea of guilty to the amended charge of domestic abuse assault causing mental distress, a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.  

