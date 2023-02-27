Clear Lake home damaged by fire

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake home suffered major damage after a fire last night.

The Clear Lake Fire Department says they responded to a structure fire at 513 12th Avenue North shortly before 11:45 PM, where on arrival, they found a split level home with the rear of the home on fire.

Firefighters from Clear Lake and Ventura were able to quickly control the fire. No injuries were reported, with damage estimated at $150,000.

The home is owned by Adam Schwenn. Schwenn and his family were not at home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.