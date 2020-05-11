Clear Lake High School graduation moved to June
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake High School’s graduation ceremony originally scheduled for this coming weekend will be held in June.
A social media posting by the school district today says due to recommendations from the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health and the Iowa Department of Education, the high school graduation ceremony has been rescheduled to June 21st at 2 o’clock in the high school gymnasium. Graduation was originally scheduled to take place this coming Sunday.
The Clear Lake School Board last month approved setting this Friday as the final day of the district’s school year.
If you have any questions about graduation you are asked to e-mail high school principal Chris Murphy at cmurphy@clearlakeschools.org