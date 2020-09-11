Clear Lake Fire Department’s annual 9-11 remembrance ceremony tonight
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake Fire Department this evening will hold its annual program remembering those who were killed in the terrorist attacks on the United States 19 years ago today.
“The Clear Lake Fire Department always has a great program for the 9-11 remembrance. That will be at 6 o’clock tonight. Mr. Steve McArthur, a retired Secret Service inspector, will be the speaker,” says Clear Lake’s mayor Nelson Crabb, who earlier this week was on the “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO.
The program will be held at the Fire Department at the corner of North 8th Street and 2nd Avenue North, in front of the department’s 9-11 memorial which includes a steel piece from the ruins of the World Trade Center.
After the program, Clear Lake firefighters will raise the United States flag during the national anthem at the Clear Lake High School football game at Lions Field.