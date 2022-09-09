Clear Lake Fire Department to hold 9/11 Memorial event Sunday

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake Fire Department will be holding their 9/11 Memorial event on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 PM at the fire station where a part of the steel from the World Trade Center sits.

This year’s guest speaker will be retired Clear Lake firefighter and EMT Dean Hess, who will reflect on 9/11 and of members of the department traveling out to New York City to pick up the piece of steel from the World Trade Center ruins.

Following the program at about 4 o’clock, there will be an emergency vehicle procession around the lake, which will be a solemn parade with lights only and no sirens.

All area fire departments, law enforcement, and EMS departments are invited to attend and participate in the procession.