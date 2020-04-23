Clear Lake elementary teachers surprised by caravans with students
Listen to News Director Bob Fisher’s report on this story by clicking on the audio player below:
CLEAR LAKE — Many teachers around north-central Iowa have been educating their students online for the last month, but for many, it doesn’t replace the in-person relationships educators develop with kids. Two teachers from Clear Creek Elementary School in Clear Lake this week got to see their students once again as drive-by caravans were put together.
Second grade teacher Kim Quintus was shocked when she saw her students in a caravan led by her husband, fire chief John Quintus, in one of the town’s fire trucks. Quintus afterwards said she was tricked by her daughter to go outside. “Then I heard a neighbor down the street say ‘they’re coming’, and I’m looking and going ‘what’s going on?’ Then Alexa goes ‘mom look’, and then here comes the fire truck with my husband and my grandson, and behind that fire truck was many families in their vehicles with all these signs that said my name, that they missed me and they loved me. There they were, smiling and waving to me, as they did a drive by.”
Quintus says that face-to-face interaction with kids is something that she and other teachers greatly miss. “God did not create me to be a digital teacher. God created me about relationships, I’m a relationship teacher. Technology is not my gift but I’m passionate about relationships, so it’s been a challenge for me. I stay connected through videos every week and send a daily message, and I ask them to send me back messages and videos, and stay connected that way, but I’ll be honest, it’s been a challenge, it has.”
Summer Bendickson helped organize the caravan. She says she wanted to put something together since Quintus is passionate about teaching. “She misses all of her students. When she’s on her Zoom chats with her students, it’s really obvious that she’s very heartbroken that she can’t be in the classroom teaching her kids, so this is a good way for us to show our support for her and all the extra work she’s doing teaching our students from home.”
Bendickson put together another caravan on Wednesday night, when Clear Creek kindergarten students got to see their teacher Kelly Cooney.