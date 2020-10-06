      Weather Alert

Clear Lake couple charged with burglary

Oct 6, 2020 @ 10:59am

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake couple has been arrested and charged with burglary.

Court documents state 41-year-old Jessica Geitzenauer and 32-year-old David Powell were taken into custody on Sunday after being accused of a September 25th burglary of a Clear Lake residence where they allegedly kicked in the door of a residence and stole a number of items, including a television. Both were charged with third-degree burglary, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, and fifth-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Powell continues to be held at last check in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond, while Geizenauer posted bond on Monday afternoon and was released. Both are due in court for their preliminary hearing on October 12th

