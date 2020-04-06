Clear Lake council will consider COVID-19 small business help measures tonight, meeting to be live-streamed
CLEAR LAKE — When they meet tonight, Clear Lake’s city council will be live-streaming their meeting online in an effort to reduce the number of people inside the council chambers at City Hall.
A link will be posted later today on the city’s website, cityofclearlake.com, on their main page under the news section, and will also be posted on the city’s Facebook page. The 6 o’clock meeting will still be open to the public, but in the interest of social distancing, the decision was made to make the live online streaming option available for residents.
At tonight’s meeting, the council will set public hearings for April 20th for three initiatives related to the COVID-19 pandemic::
== One would approve an initiative from the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation to launch a “Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund” to help small, independently-owned businesses that are suffering during the public health emergency. The proposal includes an initial $100,000 financial allocation to the program, with the money being redirected from the city’s economic development fund.
== The second would be to approve allocating $10,000 from that same fund to the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce to support and underwrite costs associated with enhanced “shop local” marketing efforts and to provide assistance to businesses who have been adversely impacted by closures in their advertising efforts to promote the availability of continued goods and services, such as delivery and pick-up options.
== The third would allow the city to provide Clear Lake Chamber Bucks for city employees, including volunteer firefighters, in response to and recognition of their ongoing extraordinary efforts for the citizens.
The council tonight also has other items on their agenda:
== Approving the plans and specifications for the citywide alley improvement project, and setting the dates for a public hearing and bid letting for the project. 14 of the 16 alley segments previously identified for inclusion in the proposed project are part of the plans.
== The council will be asked to award a contract for the 4th Avenue South, South 3rd Street and Four Winds Drive street improvement project. The lone bid for the project came from Heartland Asphalt of Mason City for just under $218,800, which is 1.3% more than the engineer’s estimated cost.
Tonight’s council meeting starts at 6 o’clock.