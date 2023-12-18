Clear Lake council tonight to consider starting process to establish urban revitalization plan for Emerald Edge subdivision

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake’s City Council tonight is being asked to start the process of establishing an urban revitalization plan for the Emerald Edge subdivision.

City Administrator Scott Flory says in a memo to the council with the anticipated development of both the Emerald Place Townhome Project and the Emerald Edge Apartment Project, an urban revitalization plan has been prepared. He says the city has been working with PlanScape Partners on a very detailed and lengthy legal and administrative process, which requires the City Council to approve a resolution of necessity and set a date for a public hearing.

Flory says under the terms of the plan, qualifying developments would be eligible to receive a full or partial abatement from property taxes following council approval.

The council tonight is being asked to set a public hearing for their February 5th meeting on the resolution of necessity. The council at that meeting would consider the first reading of an ordinance approving the designation of the district, with the second and third readings taking place at the council’s February 19th and March 4th meetings.

The council meets tonight at 6 o’clock at City Hall.