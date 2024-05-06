Clear Lake council tonight to consider proposal for Three Stars memorial sculpture as part of Surf District project

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight will consider approving a proposal for a memorial sculpture to be a part of the city’s Surf District Destination Iowa project.

Brodin Studios of Kimball Minnesota has a wide range of experience creating bronze sculptures for law enforcement, fire departments, military organizations, cities and independent artists. Among their portfolio includes the Prince Memorial Statue in New Ulm Minnesota, the Herb Brooks Statue in Minnesota, and the soon to come Duke Slater Statue in Clinton.

The “Three Stars Sculpture” would honor fallen rockers Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and “The Big Bopper” J. P. Richardson as part of the Surf District project, which received a $4.37 million grant from the Destination Iowa Creative Placement Grant Program that is allowing for improved performances and educational opportunities, as well as to allow gateway and streetscape enhancements around and on Buddy Holly Place, and waterfront connections from the Surf Ballroom to the lakeshore.

The council will consider the proposal from Brodin Studios in the amount of $198,000 at their meeting tonight at 5:30 at City Hall.