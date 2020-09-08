Clear Lake council tonight to consider 28E agreement, general obligation bond for wellness center project
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight will take action on two items related to the joint wellness center project between the city and the Clear Lake Community School District.
The council will consider approval of a 28-E intergovernmental agreement between the two governing bodies on the operation of the wellness center. Under the agreement, the school would own the center and lease it to the city for at least a 25-year period. The city would be responsible for the day-to-day operation of the center with the school having priority usage for practice times, educational courses, or programs for various portions of the facility.
The council will also vote on approving and authorizing the issuance of a $700,000 general obligation note for the center. The city received three quotes from local banks, with the lowest cost borrowing proposal being submitted by MBT Bank at 0.37%.
The council meets at 6 o’clock tonight at City Hall.