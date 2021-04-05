Clear Lake council to set public hearing on development agreement for Starboard Square project
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake’s City Council tonight will consider setting the date for a public hearing on a proposed development agreement for a section of the Courtway Park subdivision.
The council at their last meeting approved a letter of intent with Momberg Land LLC for the Starboard Square project on lot three of the subdivision, just south of the new Marriott hotel. The agreement would provide property tax incentives to Momberg Land to be paid over seven years at a total not to exceed $225,000. The commitment to make those payments will not be from general revenue but would be paid solely and only from incremental property tax revenues generated within the Clear Lake Consolidated Urban Renewal Area.
The city would also agree to add water and sanitary sewer service into the project footprint or to reimburse the developer for the cost of such construction in an amount not to exceed $50,000.
The city also would reimburse Momberg Land for engineering, legal and other related expenses for an amount not to exceed $15,000. The project received site plan approval from the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission at their March 30th meeting.
The council is being asked to approve setting their April 19th meeting as the date for the hearing. The council meets tonight at 6 o’clock at City Hall.