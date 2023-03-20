KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Clear Lake council to set public hearing for FY 2024 budget

March 20, 2023 11:28AM CDT
(KGLO News photo)

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight will set the date for the public hearing on the city’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget.

The proposed tax rate for the budget that starts on July 1st is $9.65 per $1000 of taxable valuation, a decrease of five cents compared to the current year’s rate. Prior to that, the rate was $9.80.

The proposed budget would spend about $19 million, compared to the current fiscal year of $20.6 million. $10.8 million of the new budget would be directed towards operations and maintenance, $7.3 million toward capital, and about $900,000 to debt service.

The council is being asked to set their April 3rd meeting for the public hearing on the budget.

The council meets tonight at 6 o’clock at City Hall.

