Clear Lake council to give final approval to work on Public Works facility expansion

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight is being asked to give their final approval to the expansion of the city’s Public Works facility.

The council a year ago awarded King Construction the project, which included a 10,000 square foot addition to the east side of the facility with significant interior office remodeling. The facility now is also home to the city’s Parks & Recreation staff, as well as the Clear Lake Watershed Coordinator.

Two significant change orders in the project also included paving improvements for the recycling drop boxes and driveway approach from 4th Avenue South; a storm water retention basin and storm water infrastructure; and relocating the bulk water fill station area on the west side of the facility.

The final value of the work completed on the project was just over $597,000.

The council meets tonight at 6 o’clock at City Hall.